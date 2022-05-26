Why Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Her Father’s Health Crisis

Meghan Markle‘s sister is continuing her attacks on the duchess by blaming her for their father’s stroke, which happened just days before he was planning to fly to the UK for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thomas Markle’s Severe Stroke

Thomas suffered a major stroke just a week before he was set to travel to England, and is now receiving urgent medical treatment in America. The stroke was so severe that he lost his ability to speak.

Meghan’s older sister Samantha initially realized that something was wrong during a phone call with Thomas. He started losing his speech, and Samantha quickly reached out to local friends, who got Thomas to a Tijuana hospital. His stroke was so severe that he was soon moved across the border to the US for treatment.

It’s no secret that Meghan’s father and sister have serious issues with her. Samantha has filed a lawsuit against her sister and trolled her over Twitter, and Thomas is rather open about his disapproval. Even though the pressing matter is their father’s grave medical concern, Samantha is still taking this opportunity to slam her royal sister. Samantha shared a statement with the Daily Mail’s Dan Wooton, who was set to film a TV special with Thomas.

Samantha Blames Stroke On Meghan’s ‘Disregard’

“My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest,” Samantha said. “Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest.”

She then switched gears, pointing the finger at Meghan. “It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years,” Samantha said. “That is unforgivable.”

According to members of the Markle family, Thomas has been the target of online attacks on YouTube, where he posts videos of himself discussing current events and his world-famous daughter and son-in-law. These attacks have reportedly made him very stressed and upset, which led to blood pressure problems.

Thomas’ high blood pressure had been a concern for family members in the last few weeks, and some were angry that he was not receiving any kind of financial help from Meghan and Harry to fund his medical treatment.

Thomas’s Current Situation

Thomas is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, but is still unable to speak. Thomas is communicating with family and friends through text messages. According to family members, Meghan has not reached out to her father yet.

It’s unknown whether Meghan has spoken with her father or not, but either way, it seems ridiculous to blame Meghan for her father’s stroke. Samantha has a long history of slamming her sister in the press, and it looks like this is just her latest excuse to pounce.

More From Suggest

Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan



Why Prince Harry Wanted To Marry Meghan Markle So Quickly, Royal Biographer Explains



Only Two People Have Queen Elizabeth’s Direct Phone Number—And Charles Isn’t One Of Them