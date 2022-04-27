Royal Staff Supposedly Had ‘Unflattering’ Nicknames For Meghan Markle, Royal Biographer Claims

Even though it’s been almost two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their explosive exit from the royal family, rumors still swirl about Markle’s time at the palace. A new book is claiming that the palace staff disliked the Duchess of Sussex, even coming up with “unflattering” nicknames for her.

New Book Alleges Royal Staff Branded Markle “Duchess of Difficult’

Tom Quinn’s new book, Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, details Markle’s alleged interactions with royal aides, who were supposedly turned off by her “dominant” personality.

Quinn goes on to claim that the royal staff even came up with nicknames for Markle, including “Me-Gain,” the “Duchess of Difficult,” “Di-Lite,” and “Di-2.” The last two alleged nicknames refer to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who was also rumored to have been difficult for staff members to deal with.

Markle’s Relationship With Middleton

Quinn also claims that Markle’s relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton is much better than the tabloids have been reporting. The author says that the Duchess of Cambridge was “very warm” to Markle as she struggled to assimilate into the royal family.

“When Meghan first moved into Harry’s cottage in the Kensington Palace grounds, Kate had been welcoming and both couples had got on well,” the author wrote. One of Quinn’s sources said that Middleton is “one of the nicest royals.”

“She is nice to her staff and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived,” Quinn claims.“But tensions were bound to arise because Meghan inevitably had to accept that, although she is a duchess, she is not married to the next king. I think she has found that difficult to deal with.”

Middleton and Markle’s relationship has been tumultuous, according to inside sources. Markle herself even weighed in on an alleged argument between the in-laws. It was reported that Markle made Middleton cry after the pair had a disagreement over tights for the flower girls, which included Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte.

In their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said that she was the one crying, not Middleton. “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it,” Markle told Oprah.

Quinn’s new book might include claims of Markle’s struggles with staff, but much of the alleged arguments seemed to be over culture clash and Markle having to adjust to such a new and different way of life, and not to be intentionally rude or difficult.

