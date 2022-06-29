Expert Reveals Meghan Markle’s Fashion ‘Faux Pas’ During Queen’s Jubilee

Meghan Markle only attended one public event with husband Prince Harry during the Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, but it left a large impact on the minds of royal watchers across the globe. Her all white ensemble at the National Service of Thanksgiving was an eye-catcher, but one stylist doesn’t seem to think it was for all the right reasons.

Meghan Markle’s Haute Couture Fashion Faux Pas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only in London a short while to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but the pair certainly made a big impression. Markle’s presence in jolly old England was a controversial one to say the least. For weeks leading up to the short visit, the tabloids both in the UK and beyond speculated rampantly about what would unfold.

Several tabloids insisted that Markle and Harry were intent upon disrupting the long weekend in some way to keep attention on themselves. The speculative reports all turned out to be false, just as we predicted, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came and went without much fanfare.

The Couple Everyone Was Watching

There was some conflict among royal watchers about whether the Sussexes were booed upon their entrance and exit from the event, which we investigated. Harry looked handsome in his dress attire, but it’s always the ladies that we look to when it comes to fashion at these sorts of events.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Markle looked cozy yet chic in her ​​Dior Haute Couture pearl colored coat with a matching hat, gloves, and pair of heels. While to the uninitiated eye there were no visible flaws with the ensemble, personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund told Express that this was actually a very weak look for Markle that wound up being less flattering than one might hope.

Lund explained that Markle’s outfit was “gorgeous in theory” but didn’t quite land the landing. “Having a short torso (nape to waist length) means that anything where the belt is on her natural waist will make her torso look too short for her body,” Lund explained.

Short Torsos And High Necklines Don’t Mix

She added, “A short torso often goes together with a relatively short neck and you can only wear this high neckline if you have a long neck.” As a result, the high neckline on the coat ended up “swallowing” Markle’s neck, making it look shorter than it really is.

Markle also apparently chose to wear something beneath her coat, which Lund said “added pounds to her frame.” At the same time, the voluminous skirts made Markle’s legs “look too skinny.” Honestly, we thought Markle looked amazing, but as a team with several people with short torsos, we’ll be taking the expert’s advice about belt placement and necklines very seriously.

