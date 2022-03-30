Meghan Markle’s Father Makes Bizarre Claim About The Queen Ahead Of Thanksgiving Service

It’s no secret for anyone who follows royal drama that Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has some thoughts and opinions about his daughter and her husband Prince Harry. However, in the latest entry on Markle’s YouTube channel, he made an interesting claim about Queen Elizabeth’s health that was debunked this Tuesday when she attended the Thanksgiving service honoring her late husband, Prince Philip.

A Long-Running Feud

Thomas Markle and his daughter Meghan have been at odds for a while, with Thomas going so far as to support his other daughter, Samantha, in a lawsuit against her half-sister for alleged false information given in a now-famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Thomas made waves recently when, after quite the history of animosity with Meghan, he began a YouTube channel called “Remarkable Friendship,” where he and his pal Karl Larsen give their latest takes on Harry and Meghan’s behaviors and goings-on.

Thomas Markle Shares Concerns For Her Majesty

Episode two of “Remarkable Friendship” did not start out any differently. However, Thomas showed a surprising shred of decency when Larsen brought up the topic of the queen’s health. Thomas responded: “She’s in a wheelchair. Hopefully a short time; no one knows for sure. I certainly encourage everyone to say your prayers for the queen, I think she’s an incredible woman.”

While it’s interesting to see Thomas speak so highly of the queen right after bashing his daughter with such ease, it makes sense that he would hold Her Majesty in high regard. After all, Thomas’ grandchildren are Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, and the queen has also been desperate to meet them.

As for the wheelchair claim: Thomas has not been the only source to allege that the queen is wheelchair-bound, but it’s hard to see where the information was coming from. Thomas isn’t on speaking terms with his daughter, not that she would necessarily have the information anyway since she and Harry abandoned their royal roles.

A Claim, Debunked

The queen held her own on Tuesday when attending the long-awaited thanksgiving service held in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip. She was able to walk with minimal intervention and assistance from a cane and the arm of her son, Prince Andrew.

While she did take a shorter route to her seat than is customary, the 95-year-old managed to shut down any rumors that she was unable to walk on her own.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 29: Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York for the Service Of Thanksgiving For The Duke Of Edinburgh on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Just One Last Quip

Did you really think Thomas would let his video end on a compassionate note? Of course, he had to exit with some pointed sarcasm. Larsen asked Thomas if he would consider attending the queen’s upcoming jubilee, and Markle replied, “I would love to go to the jubilee, but I’m too worried about security. I’m afraid… Maybe Harry can come and protect me.”

This jab pokes fun at Harry’s reluctance to return to the UK. Harry has cited security concerns as the reason he is avoiding his home country.

While the drama can be entertaining to feed into, Queen Elizabeth’s obvious display of mobility proves that we should be hesitant to trust any claim Thomas Markle makes about the royal family.

