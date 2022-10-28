Meghan Markle Shares Her Thoughts On The Queen’s Legacy Following Her Death

Meghan Markle keeps pretty quiet about her personal life these days, but the royal recently opened up about how she has been handling her grief over the loss of Queen Elizabeth earlier this year.

Markle Is ‘Really Grateful’ That She Was Able To Support Harry Through Queen’s Death

Markle was chosen by Variety to be a part of their 2022 class of Variety’s Power of Women, which celebrates women who have made great achievements in the entertainment and media industries throughout the year.

While the focus of the story was meant to be on her philanthropic work and creative endeavors, the queen’s death occurred shortly before the interview was set to take place. Markle was initially hesitant to talk about Queen Elizabeth’s death, saying she didn’t want to be “a distraction.” However, she did answer a few questions about her feelings of grief for the late monarch.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” she said of the world’s tributes to Queen Elizabeth. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

She Feels ‘Fortunate’ And ‘Proud’ To Have A Relationship With The Queen

She continued, “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

The Duchess of Sussex also reflected on the time she spent with the queen, saying it was “special” and that she “felt fortunate” to have those memories of Queen Elizabeth. “I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” Markle emphasized.

Markle And Harry: ‘Focused On Our Foundation’

Talking further on loss and how to handle it as a family, Markle shared, “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space.”

She and Harry have most recently been working with the Invictus Games and the WellChild organization, as well as on a docuseries from director Liz Garbus. Markle is also in the middle of her first season of Archetypes, her popular podcast. While Markle’s comments surrounding the queen’s death were vague, it’s clear she deeply mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth and will use her as an inspiration for her own ongoing work.

