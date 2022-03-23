Meghan Markle Mirrored One Of Princess Diana’s Iconic Looks In Recent Appearance, But Who Wore It Better?

Numerous tabloids have accused Meghan Markle over the years of trying to copy her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s style. Some outlets have even gone so far as to claim that Markle has had a “lifetime obsession” with Diana. While we’re completely certain that those rumors are overblown by tabloids desperate for whatever readership they can scrounge up, Markle’s latest public appearance contained a pretty obvious nod to the late People’s Princess.

Princess Diana In The Original Blue Versace

In late October 1996, Princess Diana traveled to Sydney, Australia for a four-day long private visit that she also used to attend several fundraising events, like the one she attended on Halloween. Diana was one of the biggest names at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute dinner dance, and her outfit choice ensured that all eyes would be drawn to her.

The electric blue Versace dress with an asymmetrical neckline struck a difficult balance between modest and undeniably sexy, a line that Diana often walked with deft precision following her divorce from Prince Charles. After all, it was right after the world learned of Charles’ affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles that Diana stepped out in her iconic “revenge” little black dress.

Style Icon For Generations

Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute dinner dance in Sydney on October 31, 1996, for her first engagement in Australia. Diana is in Sydney on a four-day private visit to attend various fundraising functions. / AFP PHOTO / Torsten BLACKWOOD (Photo credit should read TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

Like Princess Diana, Meghan Markle has taken some fashion risks over the years, most notably before she married into the British royal family. Clearly, she took note of her late mother-in-law’s style successes since she mirrored the look during a recent appearance with her husband, Prince Harry, at the NAACP Image Awards in late February.

Though some critics blasted Harry and Markle for winning the President’s Award after the “year that wasn’t,” it’s undeniable that the couple struck a fetching figure on stage during their acceptance speech. Particularly eye-catching was Markle’s blue ombre dress.

The similarities between Markle’s outfit and Princess Diana’s are unmistakable. There’s the color, of course, though there are some differences in the hues between the two dresses. There’s the one-shoulder strap, the form-fitting bodice, and the strappy heels. The accessories, while different, also favor each other. While Diana went with what appeared to be dangling pearl earrings, Markle chose dangly metal looping hoops.

Check Out The Similarities

Other than the slight differences, it’s easy to see how some might assume that Markle’s ensemble choice for the awards show was a nod to the effortlessly stylish Diana. This isn’t the first time Markle has been seen giving a nod to her late mother-in-law. On the day of her wedding to Harry, Markle wore a large aquamarine ring that had previously belonged to Diana as part of her second wedding outfit.

Of course, the tabloids, who have a long history of bias against Markle, would claim these instances are proof that Markle truly is “obsessed” with the late princess, but we choose to see it a little differently.

More Royal News From Suggest

Meghan Markle Loses Patronage To Camilla Parker-Bowles



Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly Had A Cruel Nickname For Meghan Markle, Was ‘Suspicious’ From The Beginning According To Royal Biographer



Strict Rules All Royal Brides Have To Follow On Their Wedding Day