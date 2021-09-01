Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Were ‘Furious’ Over Personal Photos Being In The Press

A set of photos taken by paparazzi last summer made Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle deeply “furious” over the breach of their privacy. The pictures in question showed the couple leaving a medical appointment in Beverly Hills and set off a firestorm of speculative and sometimes downright insulting tabloid articles. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dealing with an unimaginable tragedy, which made the crass reporting even harder to swallow.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Caught By Paparazzi During Tragic Time

According to the new epilogue of Finding Freedom, a series of photos snapped by Daily Mail paparazzi featuring Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry exiting a medical building in Beverly Hills, seemingly after an appointment. The photos were published in early July, which indicates that they were taken around the time Markle miscarried, which she revealed in an emotional New York Times op-ed last November.

The duchess wrote, “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day,” before explaining that she experienced a sudden “sharp cramp” after changing her son, Archie’s, diaper. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Though there is no official explanation for the apparent doctor’s visit, the timing would suggest that it had something to do with Markle’s heartbreaking miscarriage. According to The Independent, the authors of Finding Freedom wrote in the additional epilogue, “What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV.”

Tabloids, Other Outlets Take Advantage Of Grieving Sussexes

The Daily Mail story coldly focused on the “gas-guzzling” nature of the SUV in an obvious attempt to smear the grieving couple due to their vocal support of green measures and warnings about climate change. Other tabloids were equally grim in the face of this reported doctor’s visit. We addressed a story out of New Idea last year that featured a nameless source claiming the reason for the trip was a “possible bid to have a second child via IVF.”

Obviously, this source was incorrect. That particular article also claimed that Markle planned to divorce Harry after giving birth to the couple’s second child, which is as farcical a claim as we’ve ever encountered. Clearly, none of these outlets that sought to comment on not only the Sussexes’ marriage but also their supposed family planning had any clue what was really going on in the couple’s lives.

These imagined stories can cause real-world hurt, but these outlets don’t care. As long as they can run an outrageous headline that influences people to click on their shoddy reporting, they’re as happy as a clam, even if it causes someone else unimaginable pain.