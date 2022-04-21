Meghan Markle’s ‘Cheap Jibe’ During Invictus Speech Ruined Prince Harry’s Goodwill Following Secret Visit With Queen, Critic Writes

Meghan Markle made a pitstop in the United Kingdom to visit Queen Elizabeth on the way to the Invictus Games. She earned praise for this, but one critic says all that goodwill is gone because of her speech honoring Prince Harry. Gossip Cop investigates.

Do The Right Thing

Harry and Markle have left the United States together for the first time since 2020. The two are in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, a celebratory competition between wounded service people. Harry founded the organization and is working on a Netflix documentary about it.

On the flight over, the two made a pit stop to visit Queen Elizabeth. The meeting went very well and even fetched them some positive press from the British press. Per The Sun, that goodwill was destroyed as soon as Markle opened her mouth.

All About Service

During Markle’s address to the ex-military folks at the games, she said: “thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way…because this is service, this is dedication and this is the In­victus family.” When Markle and Harry stepped back from the royal family, Elizabeth announced they would not continue their “life of public service.”

Critics view the service line as a cheap potshot at Elizabeth in the midst of a charitable event. It seems she cannot let it go, and may even be slamming her relatives to justify the Netlfix payday. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has effortlessly stepped into Elizabeth’s shoes to fill in for Easter activities. She’s effortlessly demonstrating the right way to do things.

Give Us A Break

Wow, does this story have it all or what? It unfairly compares Markle to Middleton even while both are engaged in public service. Markle’s line about service had everything to do with the military inspiring the world and nothing to do with a 2020 royal family press release. Implying otherwise is tremendously unfair and insulting to the reader’s intelligence.

Ponder this for a split second, more than the Sun did. If Markle was really desperate to spice up a Netflix talk, then why would she visit with Elizabeth in the first place? Why make this barb so obsequious you could easily miss it? If she wanted drama, there are a million easier ways to get there.

In reality, Markle and Harry are doing great things with the Invictus Games, and they did the right thing by visiting Elizabeth on the way. This tabloid refuses to give them an inch, so it latched onto one word for a hit piece. Everyone should move along; this story is cruel and embarrassing.

