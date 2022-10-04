Photographer Shares Sweet Moment Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Holding Hands Backstage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not shy about showing their affection and support for each other while in public. A new photograph shows the couple hand-in-hand, and royal fans are loving the sweet picture.

Photographer Misan Harriman’s Work

Photographer Misan Harriman recently shared a black and white image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harriman is a noteworthy British photographer, and is famous for being the first Black man to shoot a cover of British Vogue in the 104-year history of the magazine.

Harriman is also known for his photos of celebrities like Rihanna, Olivia Colman, Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, and Princess Beatrice, as well as his pictures of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Harriman’s Sweet Photo Of Harry And Markle

“The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Harriman captioned a stunning image of Harry and Markle standing side by side and holding hands. The couple’s attendance at the One Young World opening ceremony was their first working visit to the UK since stepping away from their royal duties in 2020.

Fans of Harry and Markle, as well as of Harriman’s photography, left their love for the photo in the comments section. “God, you’re good! I hope one day I do something good enough to be photographed by you!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Stunning! I hope they know how much they are loved.” Someone else wrote, “So beautiful and lovely couple… and the pictures are amazing.” Others expressed their thoughts on the picture by leaving strings of red heart and flame emojis.

The Couple’s Involvement With One Young World

The picture was taken while the couple was attending the One Young World summit earlier this year. According to the organization’s website, “For young leaders, the Summit is the landmark event of the year. It is a chance for the individuals responsible for shaping the future of our world, to come together to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity. The Summit is the ultimate place to be inspired, share learnings, and connect.”

Harry and Markle aren’t the only big names who have publicly supported One Young World. Emma Watson, Amber Heard, and Rosario Dawson have all appeared at events for the leadership organization. Harriman’s beautiful photo of the couple shows how close they are—as well as how talented a photographer Harriman is.

