Meghan Markle’s Pot-Growing Nephew Says He Isn’t Cashing In On Duchess’ Fame

Meghan Markle’s family regularly generates headlines at her expense. Her nephew, Tyler Dooley says he will not use his aunt’s name to benefit his weed business. Here’s what’s going on.

The Markle Family

Thomas Markle had three children with two women. With his first wife Roslyn Loveless, he welcomed Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle. After his divorce, he would wed Doria Ragland and welcome Meghan Markle. Thomas Markle Jr had a son of his own named Tyler Dooley.

Many of these names are going to sound familiar. Thomas Markle attacks his daughter at every opportunity and uses her name to score interviews. He infamously staged photos ahead of the royal wedding for profit and refused to attend the ceremony once the scandal came to light.

Samantha is busy taking her half-sister to court for defamation over the now-famous interview Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, gave to Oprah Winfrey. Samantha’s also suspended from Twitter for allegedly using numerous accounts to trash Meghan. It’s an ugly situation.

What Of Dooley?

Dooley’s relationship with Meghan hasn’t been chipper either. He was not invited to the royal wedding but showed up anyway with a four-inch knife before being stopped by the police. He later leveraged his connection to royalty for a spot on the MTV series The Royal World. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Dooley explains that he’s changed.

He got sober a year ago. The stress of his aunt’s wedding had a rough effect on him, saying “my anxiety was at an all-time high.” Dooley says Meghan was not there for him at this lowest point. “I went through hell and back. I was at the lowest of my lows because of all this royal sh*t…And without any support, just my family, which I’m thankful for. [Meghan’s] part of that but she wasn’t there.”

Is He Cashing In?

Dooley also doesn’t like being labeled as a hanger-on just “cashing in” on his aunt’s fame. But while Dooley should be commended for his sobriety and for helping launch a multi-million dollar business, it’s a little unfair to say he never capitalized on his aunt’s name.

Dooley made headlines for selling a strain of marijuana entitled “Markle’s Sparkle.” You could say he’s using his own name, but that’s not exactly the case. There’s also that royal reality show to contend with. Dooley was in the weed game long before his aunt became a member of the royal family, but there’s no denying his connections have helped him out.

