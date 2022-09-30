Why Meghan Markle’s Podcast Hasn’t Released New Episodes And When You Can Expect It Back

Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, has been anything but rushed. After the Sussexes announced their deal with Spotify in December 2020, listeners waited almost two more years before hearing the first episode of Markle’s debut project. Now, Archetypes is once again facing setbacks for reasons outside of Markle’s control.

Meghan Markle Puts Podcast On Pause

Archetypes was off to a promising start after premiering in late August. However, when Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, Markle stopped the rollout of new episodes as a show of respect. The show’s Spotify page announced that the podcast is “paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s debut podcast topped Spotify’s charts with its premiere. The show has held steady on the Spotify charts despite going on hiatus, proving that there is certainly a demand for Markle’s feminism-themed conversations.

For her first three episodes, Markle has already welcomed some high-profile guests. Her first episode featured a conversation with professional tennis player Serena Williams. She’s since chatted with pop icon Mariah Carey and comedian Mindy Kaling, making it clear there’s no limit to the star power Markle is able to swing.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, Markle traveled to the UK to meet Prince Harry to prepare for the nation’s 10-day mourning period. Both Markle and Harry were under a microscope during their time in London, earning both praise and criticism as they showed their support for the departed queen.

‘Archetypes’ Will Return On October 4

The Spotify page for Archetypes has announced that the show will resume its regular schedule on October 4, marking almost a month since its last release. At the close of September 6’s episode, Markle announced Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling as her next guests. Cho is known for her standup comedy and social activism. Ling is a seasoned journalist and the current host of This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN.

Both women have been invited to discuss the trope of the “Dragon Lady,” giving their insight as Asian American women in the public eye. “It’s kind of like evil queen adjacent, femme fatale adjacent,” Cho said in a preview clip. “But it’s also so pinned to this idea that Asian-ness is an inherent threat, that our foreignness is somehow gonna getcha!”

As Archewell Audio prepares its next installment, it will surely be conscious of the renewed attention its founders have received over the past few weeks. However, from what we’ve seen so far, Markle will certainly keep the focus on her guests, and not her heavily criticized personal life.

