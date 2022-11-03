‘It’s So Hard!’: Meghan Markle, Pamela Adlon Bond Over British Citizenship Test

Marrying into the royal family seems like a dream come true to many, but Meghan Markle recently revealed that marrying Prince Harry meant a lot of studying. On a recent episode of her podcast, Markle and her guest, Pamela Adlon, bonded over hitting the books for their British citizenship tests.

Markle And Adlon Talk Tough UK Citizenship Test

Markle welcomed Sophie Trudeau, Adlon, and Sam Jay for a recent episode of Archetypes. Sophie Trudeau is the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, while Adlon is an actress famous for her roles in Better Things, King of the Hill, and Californication. Jay is a stand-up comedian and a writer for Saturday Night Live.

Markle and Adlon bonded over their struggle with the United Kingdom naturalization test. “I heard you just got your citizenship! A couple years ago?” Markle asked. “That citizenship exam is so hard! I was studying for it, and I remember going, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I would ask my husband, ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And people went, ‘Oh, I had no idea.'”

Adlon Joked That Test Was ‘Harder’ For Markle

Adlon joked, “I think they made it harder for you.” Markle replied, “You think?” The test Markle and Adlon had to pass is a 45-minute, 24-question exam that tests the taker’s knowledge on British traditions and customs.

Markle became a British citizen as part of her entry into the royal family. It’s unknown exactly why Adlon applied for UK citizenship, but she officially became a British citizen in January 2020. In a since deleted Instagram post, the actress wrote, “Oi! I am now a Citizen of the UK. Or a British Citizen. I can now work and play and live across the pond. (Also, I may have done it just to creep on Natascha McElhone, who knows). ps I’m not kidding. I’m a Brit now!”

A Discussion On Motherhood

Markle, Trudeau, Adlon, and Jay also discussed motherhood and how they balance work and family. The Duchess of Sussex shared that she “longed to be” a wife and mother, but didn’t think those things meant she couldn’t also work.

“We are all doing the best we can,” she told listeners. “So maybe it’s time to let go of these archetypes. These challenging, limiting archetypes riddled with so much judgment. So it’s less about that’s the right way to do it … and instead just focus on one thing: being a good person.” Markle and Harry now live in California, but both still hold British citizenship. British royal fans are hopeful that the couple and their kids will someday return to the UK for good.

