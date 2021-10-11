Meghan Markle Her Own Makeup Line? Seen Visiting Marketing Guru Behind Meaningful Beauty

Meghan Markle may be eyeing a new business as she and her husband Prince Harry continue to flex their freedom from the British royal family with their new life in America. The Duchess of Sussex, along with her mother Doria Ragland and royal hubby, were seen visiting the home of Bill Guthy, co-founder of Guthy-Renker which markets several celebrity-partnered beauty brands. Could this be a hint about Markle’s future business plans?

As Prince Harry’s resume continues to grow, it would appear that his wife, Meghan Markle, might have plans to contribute to the family’s growing coffers. While Harry focuses on his job with mental health tech startup BetterUp Inc as well as his upcoming memoirs and multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, Markle’s kept pretty busy herself.

In addition to her work on the couple’s charitable Archwell Foundation, Markle also recently published her first book, a children’s story called The Bench. Now it looks like the duchess could be branching out even more. The Daily Mail obtained photographs of Markle, Harry, and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland making one of what is reported to be several visits to the estate of Bill Guthy.

Big Beauty Brands Founded By Celebrities

Guthy is a co-founder of Guthy-Renker, the marketing force behind several celebrity-sponsored beauty lines. JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez as well as Meaningful Beauty, which is famously fronted by Cindy Crawford are two of the larger brands marketed by the company. These and the other lines, which include Crépe Erase and Westmore Beauty, are also often featured in infomercials and the QVC shopping channel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made several trips to the marketing mogul’s Santa Barbara home from their place in Montecito several times between February and March. This timing is especially interesting because the royal renegades filmed their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey around the same time. This led the outlet to wonder if the Sussexes had used Guthy’s home as the backdrop of the interview. The location has been kept secret.

An Interesting Connection

That’s not their only connection to Guthy. Following their recent visit to New York to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine, the pair took a private jet back home to California. The private jet was owned by none other than Guthy himself. It’s believed that he loaned out the use of the aircraft to the two, which might be evidence of a deeper relationship.

We reached out to a representative of Harry and Markle’s for clarification, but haven’t received an answer. It’s possible that Markle is considering starting her own beauty line. It would certainly be an interesting career move for the mother-of-two.