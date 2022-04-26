Meghan Markle’s Father Blasts Prince Harry Over Security Fears, Calls Him An ‘Idiot’

Thomas Markle is weighing in on his daughter’s marriage again. In a new interview, he blasted son-in-law Prince Harry for “ridiculous” security concerns and announced his own plans to visit London.

Thomas Markle Dubs Royal Son-In-Law ‘An Idiot’

In an interview on GB News, Thomas slammed Harry for not wanting to go to London for Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming Jubilee celebration over fears for his safety. “I think it’s ridiculous,” Thomas said. “He knows how much security you’re going to have. He’s totally safe in that situation. So I don’t understand the things he says and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.”

Harry has previously expressed concern for his family’s safety when they are in Europe. He is currently fighting the issue out with the British government in court; they claim that they are no longer obligated to offer the prince tax-payer-funded security because he and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals. The prince is fighting to bring over his personal security detail from California.

He also said that he agreed with a comment made by former president Donald Trump that Harry was “whipped” by his wife, adding, “Well, that’s the only time I’ll ever agree with Donald Trump.”

Thomas’ Upcoming Plans To Travel To The UK

While Harry might not be heading home for the Jubilee, Thomas announced his own plans to travel to England for the summer celebration. “I’m looking forward to it [flying over for the Jubilee],” Thomas said “I’m going to show my respect for the Queen and I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.”

He also shared his hopes of connecting with Prince Charles while he’s in the UK and thanking the prince for walking his daughter down the aisle at her 2018 wedding. Thomas also joked about how he and Charles both have strained relationships with their children: “We’ve both been ghosted by our children.”

His Relationship With Duchess Meghan

Thomas has not seen his daughter since before her wedding and has not met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. He has commented on the couple’s hesitance to bring their children to the UK to meet their great-grandmother, the queen, calling it “another slap in the face.”

Since Thomas and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not seen each other in almost five years, it seems ridiculous for him to be weighing in on any royal situations. Additionally, it seems unlikely that Prince Charles will agree to a meeting with Markle, even if they’re both in the same situation with their children. Markle’s latest comments will likely only continue the estrangement between him and his daughter’s family.

