meghan-markle-delays-premiere-of-netflix-series-following-los-angeles-wildfires

Meghan Markle has decided to delay the premiere of her new Netflix series Love, Meghan as wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

In a statement, Meghan confirmed that the premiere, which was supposed to be on Wednesday, Jan. 15, has been pushed to March 3.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch,” she stated, per People. “As we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

The new Netflix series will also reportedly include details about her strong connection to Los Angeles, where she was born and raised. She and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to the city following their departure from the UK in 2020. They are now raising their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, in the city.

Throughout the series, Meghan will be seen cooking, maintaining a beehive, and hosting friends and guests. Prince Harry will be among those featured on the show.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she stated in the show’s promotion. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

Along with postponing the Netflix show premiere, Meghan and Harry welcomed friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

Over the weekend, the couple visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California. During the visit, they also helped by donating essential supplies, serving meals, and spending time with affected families and elderly residents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out About Los Angeles Wildfires

In a statement on their official sussex.com website last week, Meghan and Harry spoke out about the Los Angeles wildfires.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more–affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” the couple shared. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

The couple also shared a link to groups that are helping with relief efforts, including The American Red Cross.

“Some families and people have been left with nothing,” they further shared. “Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and clothing and other essentials.”

Through their Archwell Foundation, Meghan and Harry have made financial contributions. The non-profit is also looking to assist with mental health recovery for those in both immediate need and long-term help.







