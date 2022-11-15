Meghan Markle Celebrates Smart Works CEO For Uplifting And Supporting Women Getting Into The Workforce

Meghan Markle is showing her support for women in the workplace, bringing awareness to the work of Smart Works’ CEO Kate Stephens and the importance of “invest[ing] in women” and their futures.

Markle Makes ‘Kind List,’ Along With Prince Harry and Malala Yousafzai

Prince Harry and Markle were both listed on Hello! magazine’s annual Kind List, along with Sarah Ferguson, Bindi Irwin, Malala Yousafzai, and Andy Murray. The group was singled out for their humanitarian work, and the magazine asked each honoree to share the name of someone who had inspired them.

Markle, who has made empowering women one of her main causes, named Kate Stephens, the CEO of Smart Works. The UK charity works with women who need help preparing for job interviews, providing everything from an outfit to wear to the interview, to coaching sessions that help them prepare.

“The Smart Works service is transformational,” the organization’s website states. “After their appointment, 93% feel more confident about succeeding in their next interview, 97% feel more confident in their new outfit, and 93% are more aware of their strengths and skills. We are proud that 72% get a job.”

Markle Shouts Out Smart Works CEO Kate Stephens

Markle has been a patron of Smart Works since 2019, and praised Stephens and the organization’s mission. “One form of kindness that is particularly meaningful is when women uplift and support other women,” she told Hello!.

“Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, does this day in and day out, working with her team to help thousands of women across the UK by providing them with the tools they need to feel empowered and prepared for the workforce.”

She continued, “The ability to walk into a room feeling your best should be a right, not a luxury. Under Kate’s inspiring leadership the Smart Works team provides meaningful coaching, community, and work attire—equipping women in need with the resources and confidence to make a lasting change in their lives.”

Markle went on to say that Stephens “leads by example, proving that when we invest in women, we invest in our collective future.” Markle called her patronage of Smart Works “an incredible privilege.”

During her years as a patron, Markle has visited the Smart Works centers and spent time with the organization’s employees, as well as the women they help. The Duchess of Sussex’s praise of Smart Works and their mission is already raising awareness for the incredible organization.

