Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Los Angeles Wildfire Victims, Distribute Food and Supplies

On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen lending a helping hand by distributing food and supplies to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, residing roughly 90 miles north of Los Angeles, paid a visit to the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California. According to People, they helped by donating essential supplies, serving meals with World Central Kitchen, and spending time with affected families and elderly residents.

Markle and Prince Harry, along with California’s First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, also thanked first responders, including Los Angeles County firefighters and police officers.

Later, they met World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés at the food stations to thank relief teams. Through their Archewell Foundation, they’ve donated funds and plan to support recovery efforts with future visits.

Footage shared by local news outlet FOX 11 shows the royal duo, joined by Andrés, engaging in conversation with Gordo and other volunteers.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday, where evacuees of the Eaton Fire are sheltering. Celebrity chefs José Andrés of World Central Kitchen and Roy Choi were also on hand serving meals. pic.twitter.com/op4jP2xgAg — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2025

“It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected,” Mayor Gordo insisted FOX 11. “It’s very important.”

“[They] really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” Mayor Gordo added.

Markle and Prince Harry also made a stop at the Rose Bowl’s command post during their time in the city.

“People were very happy to see them,” Mayor Gordo told the outlet.

“They want to be as helpful as they can be. We visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbors.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Served Food Anonymously Earlier in the Day

Mayor Gordo also pointed out that the royal couple made a quiet, unpublicized visit to the center earlier on Friday.

“No one knew they were serving food with masks,” he added.

The couple’s appearance was not driven by “publicity,” Mayor Gordo insisted, emphasizing that they intended to “work.”

“We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted areas. Then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts,” he explained.

The couple also welcomed loved ones into their Montecito, California, home after they were forced to evacuate, according to People. Meanwhile, their Archewell Foundation is exploring the most effective ways to support the community during this crisis.

The Eaton Fire, Southern California’s second-largest wildfire this week, has burned nearly 14,000 acres with 3% containment. It has caused 5 of 11 confirmed fatalities and devastated communities in Altadena while threatening nearby Pasadena.