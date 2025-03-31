Prince Andrew Accuser Has Involved in Major Crash, Has Only ‘Days to Live’

A Prince Andrew accuser has only days to live after being in a car crash that involved a school bus.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Mar. 30, Prince Andrew accuser, Virginia Giuffre, shared a photo of herself covered in bruises while lying in a hospital bed. She revealed that she has gone into renal failure and has only four days to live.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details,” she wrote. “But I think it [is] important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

With just days to live, Giuffre said she hopes to see her children “one last time.”

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she continued. “S— in one hand and wish in the other [and] I guarantee it’s still going to be s— at the end of the day.”

She then added, “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life.”

The Accuser Said Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Trafficked Her to Powerful Men, Including Prince Andrew

Giuffre previously accused infamous traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her when she was a teen to powerful men, including Prince Andrew.

In 2021, she sued Prince Andrew in New York. The two parties reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022. However, the amount was not disclosed.

Giuffre claimed that Prince Andrew forced her to have intercourse with him three times between 1999 and 2002. The incidents occurred in London, New York, and on a private Caribbean Island owned by Epstein.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” the accuser shared in a statement to People. “The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions.”

“I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear,” she added. “But to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.”

Prince Andrew defended himself during a 2019 interview with the BBC. “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,” he said about the accuser. “None whatsoever. It just never happened.”