‘Gunsmoke’ and ‘The Waltons’ Actress Sian Barbara Allen Dead at 78, Cause of Death Revealed

Sian Barbara Allen, a Golden Globe-nominated actress known for her roles in popular television series such as The Waltons and L.A. Law, has passed away.

Allen died on April 1 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Her death, caused by Alzheimer’s disease, was confirmed to Variety.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Allen appeared in numerous iconic TV shows, including The Waltons, Columbo, The Rockford Files, Hawaii Five-0, Gunsmoke, and The Incredible Hulk. In addition to acting,

Per IMDb, Allen showcased her writing talents by penning the “Just for Laughs” episode of Baretta in its fourth season.

Throughout her film career, she shared the screen with an array of notable stars. In You’ll Like My Mother (1972), she appeared alongside Patty Duke, Rosemary Murphy, and Richard Thomas. The following year, she starred with Bette Davis in Scream Pretty Peggy (1973). She also appeared in the Western Billy Two Hats (1974), starring alongside Gregory Peck.

In 1973, Allen received a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising New Actress for her performance in You’ll Like My Mother.

Sian Barbara Allen’s Acting Career Began on the Stage

Allen’s career began when she earned a scholarship to the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse. She further honed her craft under the guidance of Peggy Feury in the esteemed Journeyman program. Her talent soon caught the attention of Universal Studios, where she became one of their final contract players. Allen made her on-screen debut in the TV series O’Hara, U.S. Treasury (1971).

Following her final 1990 on-screen appearance in Season 4 of L.A. Law, Allen stepped away from the spotlight to dedicate her time to politics, family, and creative writing.

“Sian was most often cast in roles in which her characters showed great vulnerability and uncommon empathy, which won her a legion of fans all over the world,” Allen’s obituary reads. “Sian also performed in the theatre. One of her favorite roles was Emily Webb in Our Town at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 1976. Sian later named her daughter Emily in honor of this beloved character.”

According to Variety, Allen is survived by her daughter, Emily Fonseca; her sisters, Hannah Davie and Meg Pokrass; her nephew, Miles Bond; her cousins, Marcy, Mike, and Mark Reuben; and her grandson, Arlo Fonseca.