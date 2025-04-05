kylie-jenner-shows-off-swim-tops-in-new-photo-gallery

Kylie Jenner left fans gasping for air with a recent social media photo dump, flaunting her curves and impossibly slim waist.

The mom of two recently shared a glimpse of her scenic travels on Instagram, showcasing both her stunning figure and breathtaking surroundings. She kicked off the series of shots with a selfie, posing in a black bikini top and all smiles.

Jenner also showed off her bold style in a mirror selfie, rocking the same black bikini top.

Images via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Jenner wasn’t content with just rocking one bikini—she turned up the heat in a bold red number with blue and white cross patterns. To top it off, she shared a quick clip of herself casually applying makeup, proving she can multitask in style.

Image via Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Also featured in the series: a stunning beach at dusk, her effortlessly glamorous hand testing the crisp pool water, a perfectly artsy shot of her toes meeting the waves, and some adrenaline-filled ATV action.

Jenner captioned the post with simple planet Earth and white heart emojis.

Fans React to Kylie Jenner’s Swim Top Extravaganza

Even with her post’s comments set to “limited,” many of Jenner’s 364 million Instagram followers still found a way to chime in on the seriously sizzling snaps.

“Just a photo dump of your beauty,” one fan gushed. “How lucky of us to have been blessed by your amazing photos,” another thirst-quenched onlooker declared. “I’m living for this,” a third fan who might need another hobby wrote.

Hulu, the current home of her latest reality TV offering cleverly titled The Kardashians, also couldn’t resist weighing in, writing: “goddess energy.”

However, some fans were wondering if Jenner’s current flame, Dune star Timothée Chalamet, might be lurking just outside the shots…

“Timothy took these photos, right?” one fan wrote. “We know he’s there show us him,” another onlooker urged. “Timothy treating her well,” another fan added.

Will Timothée Chalamet pop up eventually in a Jenner photo dump? Only time will tell…