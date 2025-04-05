VIDEO: Florida Man Dressed as Ronald McDonald Gets Arrested

A 40-year-old Florida man — dressed as Ronald McDonald— found himself in a not-so-happy meal situation after police arrested him for causing a scene at a shopping plaza.

Videos by Suggest

Christopher Wayne Marlowe, nicknamed “Wicked Jesus,” was arrested for trespassing after repeatedly ignoring warnings to stay away from the Interchange Plaza shopping center located at 1155 Malabar Road, just a block from a McDonald’s. The incident occurred on March 24, according to police reports obtained by Florida Now.

Police reported that Marlowe, a familiar figure to officers, was seen roaming the center dressed in a red and yellow outfit, shouting profanities and causing a disturbance. When officers approached him, Marlowe clenched his fists and directed a barrage of curses at them.

The Palm Bay Police Department recently posted a compilation of body camera footage of the incident on social media… complete with circus sound effects between clips.

“You look like a clown,” one of the officers dumbly remarked to Marlowe as they escorted him into the back of the waiting patrol car.

“No s*** … I am a clown, stupid,” Marlowe shot back.

Florida Police Department Fumbles Joke After Arresting Man Dressed as Ronald McDonald

Meanwhile, the department also fumbled an attempt at a joke in their social media post.

“What do you call someone who returns to a shopping plaza after being trespassed? … A clown,” the department quipped in the post.

Don’t quit your day jobs, guys.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in public spaces. We’re committed to addressing those who repeatedly refuse to respect that,” the department added in the post.

Marlowe, identified by police as homeless, is currently held at the Brevard County Jail Complex. His bond was set at $5,500, according to jail records.

The footage, also posted to YouTube by local outlet Fox13, attracted more jokers.

“It must be laundry day,” one onlooker wrote. “Clowned around and found out,” another amateur comedian added. “Is this Reno 911?” yet another onlooker wondered.

Meanwhile, the Hamburglar reportedly remains at large.