sydney-sweeney-and-emily-ratajkowski-stun-in-sizzling-new-photo-spread

Sydney Sweeney and her BFF Emily Ratajkowski just broke the internet with a new ad campaign—and a side of jaw-dropping, sizzling shots to keep fans buzzing.

On April 4, the two absolute stunners teamed up to turn heads in a brand-new Kerastase campaign.

“NYC, have you spotted our Glaze Drops? Our glossiest girls, @sydney_sweeney and @emrata have just landed in NYC. And they brought something big with them. Next stop: 541 W 25th Street…” the company wrote on Instagram along with a clip featuring the sizzling pals.

Meanwhile, Sweeney happily shared some images from the photo shoot on her Instagram.

To start the series of shots, Ratajkowski and Sweeney sit side by side, leaning their heads together and flashing bright smiles. Dressed in cream-colored gowns with daring necklines, they prove that elegance and allure can go hand in hand—turning heads and stealing hearts everywhere.

The series of snaps gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the newly single, 27-year-old stunner during the Kerastase shoot. From striking a pose on the street with one toned leg propped just right to lounging effortlessly on a couch in front of the campaign ad, and even going back-to-back with Ratajkowski, the Immaculate star served style and sass at every angle.

The series wrapped up much like it began, with Ratajkowski and Sweeney sitting side by side. This time they playfully made kissy faces.

“Enter my glossy world with @kerastase_official,” Sweeney wrote alongside the series of shots.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski’s Stunning Photo Spread

Naturally, Sydney Sweeney’s 24 million Instagram followers wasted no time flooding the comments after seeing their latest photo spread with Emily Ratajkowski.

“This is what boys see in their dreams lol,” one onlooker declared. “You and Emily are the duo we never knew we needed,” a second fan gushed. “No way the internet captured you two together oh my,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one onlooker thought Sweeney was channeling a blonde 90s icon.

“It’s giving Baby Spice,” the fan insisted.

Now that Sweeney is in her Eat/Pray/Love phase following her split with Jonathan Davino, there’s no telling where she’ll turn up or what she’ll post on social media.

Stay tuned…