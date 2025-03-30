Prince Harry’s Immigration Records to Be Made Public, Per U.S. Federal Judge Ruling

A U.S. federal judge recently ruled that Prince Harry’s immigration records are to be made available for public viewing.

According to NBC News, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled in favor of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization that has been seeking the immigration documents for years under the Freedom of Information Act.

Although drug use is not a disqualifying factor for a visa in America, Prince Harry has been accused of lying because he did not disclose her former drug use on his visa application.

The drug use wasn’t on the Heritage Foundation’s radar until Prince Harry opened up about it in his 2023 memoir Spare. He admitted to using cocaine as well as other drugs in the past.

“Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time,” he wrote. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more. It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to other, but its didn’t make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.”

The Department of Homeland Security previously fought efforts from the Heritage Foundation to release the immigration records. It was stated that the request “does not meet the public interest standard set forth” in the Freedom of Information Act guidelines.

Judge Nichols disagreed with the defense, stating that he reviewed the proposed redactions. “Those redactions appearing appropriate, the governor is ordered to lodge on the docket the redacted version of those documents no later than March 18, 2025.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the U.S. after stepping down from their royal family duties. They live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

President Trump Previously Stated He Wouldn’t Deport Prince Harry

The decision to release Prince Harry’s immigration records comes nearly two months after President Donald Trump revealed he wasn’t seeking to deport King Charles’ son.

“I don’t want to do that,” the world leader said about Prince Harry’s potential deportation. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

President Trump previously spoke out about Prince Harry’s immigration in early 2024. “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs,” he said. “And if he lied, they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Trump also said that if he won the 2024 presidential election, he wouldn’t protect the prince. “He betrayed the queen/ That’s unforgivable. He would be on his won if it was down to me.”