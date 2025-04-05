Terrence Howard Alleges Shocking Encounter with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: ‘I Don’t Bend Over in That Way’

Terrence Howard dropped a bombshell in a new interview, claiming that besieged veteran rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs once made a move on him.

“Puffy [Diddy’s former moniker] invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” Howard recalled on the PBD Podcast on April 4.

However, Howard revealed that during his visits to work on acting material with Diddy, the embattled mogul had hungry eyes, and simply sat and stared at him.

The Iron Man star said that the “Finna Get Loose” wordsmith requested to hear his music. However, when he played it for him, Diddy allegedly remained passive, simply “sitting” there once again.

Feeling perplexed by the alleged behavior, Howard turned to his assistant for clarification.

“‘I think he’s trying to f*** you,’” the assistant allegedly shot back.

With that, Howard claims he shut the door on future meetings with the “Satisfy You” rapper.

“Now you know to be hands-off with somebody,” Howard added. He also recounted having allegedly faced similar experiences with “several producers,” whom he claimed he had to threaten with physical confrontation, saying he would “knock their heads off.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” Howard said, perhaps protesting a bit too much.

Then like a true hit dog hollering, Howard detailed how he is something of an alpha male.

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way,” the 56-year-old said on the podcast. “I don’t compromise, I don’t play gay roles [or] kiss a man. I don’t do that s**t because the man card means everything.”

Terrence Howard is the First High Profile Male Celebrity to Claim Diddy Made Unwanted Sexual Advances

To date, Terrence Howard is the first high-profile male celebrity to claim Diddy attempted to have sexual relations with him.

Several high-profile celebrities have denied any involvement in Combs’ alleged “Freak-Off” parties. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, once a protégé of the music mogul, has sought to distance himself from the swirling rumors.

Of course, Diddy is facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of misconduct, which he denies. He is also facing criminal charges from a September federal indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy has pled not guilty.

Combs’ criminal trial is set for May. He remains in custody at a Brooklyn facility after being denied bail.