Megan Fox Unrecognizable With Pink Hair, ‘New Face’ at People’s Choice Awards

Megan Fox continues to show off her new look, appearing at the People’s Choice Awards. Sporting pink locks, Fox wore a dress inspired by a wedding dress.

She captioned the images, “Jennifer’s prom dress x final fantasy cosplay (cursed bride edition).” Fox also included an image from her film Jennifer’s Body, hinting it served as inspiration for the dress.

Fox’s latest Instagram post has drawn plenty of criticism as well. Some accused Fox of getting plastic surgery done.

Megan Fox Calls Out Haters

In an interview with Daily Mail, plastic surgeon Norman Rowe offered his own opinion on Fox, believing she had several surgeries done. He believes this accounts for the changes in Fox’s face.

“The changes I see are not due to makeup or lighting differences, they are [created by] surgical procedures and injectable procedures,” he said. “If you compare recent photos of her to photos of her younger self, you may notice that her nose is narrower and more refined. Her brow and eyebrow shape also appear to have elevated, which is the opposite of how we age.”

However, he also believes that makeup plays a role as well. He said, “Of course, makeup, lighting, and angles always play a role as well, and may contribute to dramatic looks.”

Fox previously took to social media to defend herself from the haters. Sharing a photo of herself with Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift, Fox called out anyone who had something negative to say.

She blamed any differences in her face on lighting. She wrote, “Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all.

turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

However, Fox’s defense had the opposite effect from what she intended. In particular, online users took issue with her reference to Ukraine. One person responded to the image, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?”

Another wrote, “Girl u don’t even deserve to compare yourself to Ukrainian girls.”

Finally, another wrote, “I can’t be the only one that thinks Megan looks very similar to Kim all of a sudden!”