Megan Fox Responds to Backlash Over Super Bowl Afterparty Pic With Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Not having any of the criticism, Megan Fox responds to the backlash over her Super Bowl afterparty snapshots with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Transformers star took to Instagram to address the comments about her appearance during the event. She attended the party with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly.

“Oh my god guys look how different I… don’t look at all,” Megan Fox declared in the post’s caption. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan.”

Not long after posting the interesting clapback, Fox dealt with another round of backlash over what she wrote. “Girl, you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?” one Instagram user wrote.

Other Instagram users accused Megan Fox of being xenophobic towards Eastern Europeans. “It’s not too late to edit out ‘Ukrainian,’ another user declared.

However, some users stood up for the Jennifer’s Body actress and reminded her that she’s gorgeous despite the criticism. “Society builds women up just to tear them down. You are GORGEOUS. Period. End of story.”

Along with the snapshots of her with Swift and Kelce, Megan Fox also made headlines for her Super Bowl afterparty pantless photos.

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

During her interview with Sports Illustrated for the publication’s 2023 Swimsuit Issue, Megan Fox was brutally honest about her body dysmorphia.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she told SI. She then spoke about becoming obsessed with societal beauty standards at a young age.

“It definitely wasn’t environmental,” she pointed out. “Because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged.”

Megan Fox also said that her journey to love herself is neverending. “I wish everyone noticed my aura,” she continued. “Because I have a rainbow aura and it’s special.”

Fox further stated that she doesn’t ever see herself the way that other people see her. To overcome past trauma and learn to love herself, Megan Fox wrote a poetry book. She thanked Machine Gun Kelly for his support.

“I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way.”