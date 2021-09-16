Megan Fox Hints At AirBnB Naughtiness With Machine Gun Kelly In Suggestive Photo

Megan Fox is turning heads after her skimpy Airbnb photo came complete with suggestions she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly got a little action on the property’s table. The Transformers actress, 35, continues to make headlines for her steamy romance with Ohio-born rapper MGK, and it looks like the mom of three is now a talking point for, once again, making it a little R-rated.

Megan Fox Gets Suggestive With Airbnb Snaps

Scroll for the photos. Fox, who has said that MGK is her “twin flame,” posed in selfie mode and going super-leggy in a high-waisted miniskirt as she leaned back from a black marbled table. The willowy brunette, highlighting her rock-hard abs and her cleavage as she also sported a tiny black bra and skimpy open jacket, kept all eyes on her as she showcased her rented digs – the caption, meanwhile, suggested she and MGK had been up to plenty.

“When I tell you that the table at this airbnb saw some things,” the actress wrote with a cry-face emoji. Offering even more views of her chiseled figure, the star shared a similar selfie of her high-heeled look with a swipe right.

See The Photos Below

Fox, who was married to 90210 actor Brian Austin Green prior to her relationship with dad-of-one Kelly, quickly brought in the comments. Her post was also liked by TikTok star Addison Rae. “THE CAPTION!” one fan exclaimed, with another saying: “THE CAPTION WHAHHAHQ.” Topping replies, however, was “Rap Devil” star Kelly, who told his girlfriend: “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

Of course, it took a while for MGK, real name Colson Baker, to comment, although fans seemed to anticipate he would drop by. “Currently waiting for colson to comment sth about the caption,” a user wrote.

Gushing Over Her ‘Twin Flame’

Fox has had plenty to say about controversial rapper Kelly. “I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us,” she told Just Jared.

The Jennifer’s Body star had also mentioned her and Kelly being a match made in heaven as she spoke on Bravo star Lala Kent’s podcast, stating: “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame.”