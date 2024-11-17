pregnant-megan-fox-shows-off-her-baby-bump-in-new-photos

Shortly after announcing she was expecting her first child with fiance Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox shows off her baby bump in new photos.

While attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 14, the actress/author stunned in a bump-baring lace ensemble. Her makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, also shared a video and snapshots of the bold look, which included a matching bra and cheeky underwear.

Megan Fox attended the glamorous event alongside Machine Gun Kelly, who coordinated with her ensemble by wearing a black and white polka-dot vest and pants. He also had a plain short-sleeve button-up shirt as well as a red scarf with studded shoes.

Fox announced her pregnancy in the only post on her Instagram account. “Nothing is ever really last,” she wrote. “Welcome back.”

She was quoting the lyrics to Machine Gun Kelly’s song “last november,” which is about his and Fox’s previous miscarriage. Fox had written about the pregnancy loss in two poems from her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

The child will be Megan Fox’s fourth. She also shares three children with her ex-husband, Biran Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchglass in 2020. They have had an on-and-off relationship that eventually turned into an engagement. Although the couple parted ways in early 2023, they were back on within a matter of months.

Megan Fox Previously Opened Up About Her Miscarriage

While promoting her book of poems, Megan Fox opened up about her miscarriage during an appearance on Good Morning America in Nov. 2023.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox explained. “I have three kids. So, it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? And why did this happen?'”

She continued by stating why she wrote her book. “I just think it was something inside of me that had to come out because it was gonna make me sick,” she shared. “This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.”

Fox then noted, “I’ve only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, [some] who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

The book has more than 70 poems.