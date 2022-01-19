Hello $50 Cashmere Sweaters! Meet The Sustainable Luxury Clothing Brand That’s Also Affordable

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Modern-day shopping is as convenient and complicated as ever. A sea of online retailers makes finding ‘stuff’ simple. But finding quality products and supply chains? That’s a bigger challenge.

We often sacrifice quality for price or convenience for ethical means of production. But thanks to luxury brand Quince, those are no longer decisions we have to make.

Quince is a family-owned business that seeks to offer high-end items without the high-end price tag. Ethical and sustainable practices are at the forefront of their business model.

From apparel to jewelry to home goods, Quince has a large selection of timeless pieces that will blend effortlessly with your style.

Simply put, Quince is here to put the love back in luxury.

Come Here, Cashmere

Want to be warm and cozy while still looking put together on your WFH video calls? Opt for cashmere, wool’s finer and softer cousin. This long-loved material is breathable, durable, and versatile.

And thanks to Quince, it’s also affordable (like this lovely V-Neck $50 Cashmere Sweater). The brand’s cashmere clothing and accessory line seamlessly blends casual and chic. Quince covers all of your cashmere needs, from sweaters to dresses to throws.

Quince uses Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere, the softest and lightest grade available. Its lightweight construction lets you wear this soft-as-butter material during any season.

(Quince)

For year-round, all-temperature comfort, try the 100% Cashmere Tee ($44.90). Not only does the classic construction offer a timeless silhouette, but it’s also the softest t-shirt you will ever own: win-win.

If you’re looking for a little extra warmth, this slouchy Boyfriend Cardigan ($119.90) is a great place to start. It’s loose enough to layer and easy to take off (not that you’ll want to).

(Quince)

And once you try a full WFH day in Quince’s Cashmere Sweatpants ($89.90) and Full-Zip Hoodie ($89.90), you’re never going to want to wear another outfit again.

Cashmere is an ultra-luxe material, and Quince knows it can intimidate newbies. So, Quince created a handy Cashmere Guide for all your production and care questions.

Refresh Your Wardrobe With Washable Silk

Silk is another high-end material that can seem daunting for beginners. Do you wash it? Is it even comfortable? What am I, anyway, a member of the Venetian Court?

Luckily, Venetian Court memberships are not required for Quince’s inclusive silk collection. From PJs to tops to pillowcases, you can enjoy (and wash) these buttery smooth products worry-free, thanks to Quince’s Silk Guide.

Silk doesn’t just feel good on your skin; it also does good for your skin. Silk contains sericin, a protein commonly used in skin care to promote elasticity and strength. Sericin gives silk a natural anti-aging effect on the skin.

(Quince)

So, you can enjoy a restful night’s sleep on a 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase ($39.90) while also smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. (Silk pillowcases are great for preventing hair loss and fighting frizz, too.) Or, enjoy the full-body benefits of a dreamy Silk Robe ($99.90) or Pajama Set (starts at $79.90). Being able to walk around your house like a billionaire heiress is just a bonus.

(Quince)

For a no-fuss, high-luxe everyday look, opt for Quince’s Washable Stretch Silk Tank ($39.90). Wear it on its own or layer with a cashmere duster ($99.90). Your outfit will be so decadent; you’ll wonder how you’ve come this far on cotton alone.

A Sustainable Solution

In today’s world of fast fashion, convenience often trumps ethics. Brands grow massive carbon footprints in the name of mass production.

But Quince refused to choose between keeping customers or the planet happy. They opted for both. Quince’s mission begins at the design process and ends at your doorstep.

Quince creates classic pieces that you can wear for decades. And when possible, they use sustainably produced materials like their Organic Cotton Towels and Linen Collection.

Quince keeps manufacturing ethical and green by working with mid-sized, family-run operations. The brand has 12 factories worldwide, all of which pay their workers livable wages. Most of Quince’s factories also participate in local social responsibility initiatives.

Finally, Quince ships directly from the factory to you for free. It has eliminated virgin plastic in all of its packaging. By the end of 2022, all of Quince’s packaging will be 100% compostable. This makes Quince’s carbon footprint drastically smaller than its competitors.

Bringing Luxury To The People

Thanks to their production and shipping practices, Quince can offer unbeatable low prices. And in the end, that’s what Quince set out to do in the first place.

“Everyone should be able to afford nice things,” Quince’s website reads. “Quality shouldn’t be a luxury. We’re innovating to make unreal prices a reality.”

The reality they’ve created is an exciting one. In Quince’s reality, we no longer have to choose between price, quality, sustainability, and ethics.

We get to all have four and look (and feel) good while doing it. You work hard to be the best version of yourself every day. You deserve a high-quality fashion and home goods brand that does the same. And Quince is here to deliver, without breaking the bank. Be sure to shop all the incredible products available at Quince, you won’t regret it.