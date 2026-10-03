Meet Jim Carrey’s New Wife, Min Ah

Jim Carrey is a married man. He quietly married his longtime partner Min Ah less than a year after making their relationship public.

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According to TMZ, the couple married in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for the comedian confirmed their marriage to People. The wedding comes almost eight months after they made their first appearance together.

On February 26, Carrey was honored for his lifetime achievements in film at the César Awards in France. During his speech, he thanked his family and Ah.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” he said entirely in French. “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

Carrey and Ah have been together since at least 2022, although it is unknown exactly how long they’ve been together.

Not much is known about Ah, but a source told People that she and Carrey have been living together in Los Angeles for years.

“They live a very low-key life,” the source said. “She’s close with his daughter and they spend time together as a family.”

“When he attends major events, she’s by his side,” the source added. “Whenever they’re out together, he seems very happy.”

Jim Carrey has been married two times before. He was married to first wife Melissa Womer, with whom he shares his daughter Jane, from 1987 to 1995. He was then married to actress Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997.