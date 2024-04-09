Meek Mill Speaks Out About ‘Sick’ Rumors He Had a Romantic Relationship With Diddy

Speaking out about the rumors circulating his involvement with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meek Mill is slamming the gossip as being “sick.”

According to Page Six, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones stated in his $30 million lawsuit against Combs that the famed rapper had slept with a “Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

The information in the legal documents caused rumors to spread that Meek Mill had a romantic relationship with Diddy at one point in time. However, Mill quickly addressed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now!” Mill declared. “Anybody trying to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot.”

Meek Mill then wrote that the whole situation had impacted his personal life. “Yall confusing my son,” he stated. “He’s 12 with people saying his dad gay its sick now outchea so f— it.”

In a separate post on X, Mill declared, “How a n— tryna clap another guy and say ‘a guy from Philadelphia did it too’ I want all evidence to come out tf.”

Meel Mill continued to speak out by stating he was not a part of the “freak or coke part of the industry.”

“I’m not a heathen,” he added. “How did I get in the convo… because I’m changing laws holding major influence!”

Mill had two sons, Murad and Rihmeek, with Fahimah Raheem. He also shares son Czar with Milan Rouge. He famously dated Nicki Minaj from 2015 to 2017.

Jones filed his lawsuit in February accusing Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him while he was an employee. He further spoke out by stating the famed rapper held “sex-trafficking parties” with underage women. The accusations led to the raids on Diddy’s properties.

Meek Mill Previously Stood Up for His ‘Manhood’ Amid Jones’ Lawsuit Claims

This isn’t the first time that Meek Mill spoke out about Jones’ allegations. He previously defended his “manhood” in a post on X after the lawsuit was filed.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky a— molly,” Mill declared. “Nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy….”

“No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped… woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! lol.”

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told numerous media outlets that Jones’ accusations are false. Holley declared Jones is “nothing more than a liar” who filed the lawsuit to “shamelessly” look for an “undeserved” payday.