‘Mean Girls’ Fans Go Wild After Rachel McAdams’ Surprise Appearance on ‘SNL’

Actress and singer Renée Rapp made her SNL debut this weekend, and just when fans didn’t think it could be more perfect, Rachel McAdams showed up to introduce the world to the new Regina George.

Rapp, of course, is starring in the new Mean Girls as the queen mean girl, Regina. She also sings one of the songs from the movie’s soundtrack titled It’s Not My Fault. Last night (Jan. 20), she had the opportunity to perform that song with Megan Thee Stallion.

When Rapp took the stage, the audience was caught by surprise to see the original Regina, Rachel McAdams standing by to say, “Ladies and Gentleman, once again, Renée Rapp.”

Fans have a lot to say about the experience.

“I’m 30,” one person wrote. “You’ll be hearing from my lawyer. I shouldn’t be exposed to an emotional roller coaster like that without a proper warning and medication.”

“this was perfect oh my god,” another person gushed.

“‘I once saw Regina George introduce Regina George on SNL….IT WAS AWESOME!” raved a Mean Girls fan.

Rachel McAdams Performed Her First-Ever SNL Skit

Rachel McAdams also stuck around to star in a skit with Jacob Elordi, who was hosting SNL. Shockingly, it was McAdams’s first time on the show.

In the skit, the Notebook star played an aspiring actress named Natalie Partman who bore a striking resemblance to Rachel McAdams. She and Elordi spoke about how her name and face stood in the way of making it big.

Several SNL fans shared that Rachel McAdam’s cameo was the best part of the night.

“Rachel McAdams being in an [SNL] skit and bringing up herself is so iconic,” someone mentioned.

Rachel McAdams and Renée Rapp shared one final moment before the night closed. As Elordi bid the audience farewell, she and Rapp blew kisses and whispered sweet nothings as the crowd cheered.