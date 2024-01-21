‘SNL’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Jacob Elordi, ‘Mean Girls’ Cast, Megan Thee Stallion Performances

Last night’s SNL featured what seemed to be the perfect trifecta according to social media—Jacob Elordi, the Mean Girls cast, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Following the episode, X (Twitter) lit up with clips and praise over the hilarious and high-energy segments that were featured, and people are still raving this afternoon.

“They really got Jacob Elordi, Renee Rapp, Rachel McAdams, & Megan Thee Stallion in one room ohhh they ate with this one,” one person gushed.

People commented on the post by calling the show an “SNL comeback.”

Another defining moment from the night was the fake kiss between Jacob Elordi and Chloe Fineman. Eldori is currently one of Hollywood’s most loved it-men, and Fineman is one of the show’s young regulars.

Jacob Elordi (6’5”) literally carrying Chloe Fineman while they make out in an SNL sketch…it hurts to see others live out your dreams pic.twitter.com/KK8yTGYSe1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024

“Jacob Elordi (6’5”) literally carrying Chloe Fineman while they make out in an SNL sketch…it hurts to see others live out your dreams,” wrote a fan.

Renee’ Rapp’s ‘SNL’ Debut Was Epic

Then, of course, we have the other kisses between the two Mean Girls Regina Georges—Rachel McAdams and Renee’ Rapp. Mcadams officially passed the torch to Rapp during the show. And as Eldori was wishing the SNL audience goodnight, the queens blew kisses to each other.

Rachel McAdams and Reneé Rapp blowing each other kisses during Jacob Elordi’s SNL goodbyes…I love my Regina Georges pic.twitter.com/I5kaJnbAdE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 21, 2024

But before the ladies said goodbye, Rapp had her time in the spotlight as she sang with Megan Thee Stallion. The two took the stage to perform an original hit from the newest Mean Girls, which dropped on Jan. 12.

somewhere, the teenage version of meg that calls herself thee black regina george is losing her mind at the fact the adult version of her just performed her song for the mean girls soundtrack on snl 😭 they killed it pic.twitter.com/KsO7BMgiUK — ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) January 21, 2024

“Somewhere, the teenage version of Meg that calls herself thee black regina george is losing her mind at the fact the adult version of her just performed her song for the Mean Girls soundtrack on SNL,” someone gushed. “They killed it.”

But not everyone thinks Megan is the only one who should be beaming. Several others noted that Rapp was able to make her debut on the show with two major celebrities supporting her, and very few people can say the same.

“I’m sorry,” one person posted. “But Renee rap being able to get Rachel Mcadams AND Megan thee stallion to support her in her first SNL appearance?? MOTHER STATUS SECURED”