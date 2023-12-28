Mbongeni Ngema, ‘Sarafina!’ Creator and Legendary Playwright, Dead at 68

Mbongeni Ngema, the South African creator of the Whoopi Goldberg film Sarafina!, has died in a car accident. He was 68.

The playwright’s family released a statement confirming his death. In it, they revealed that he died in a head-on collision while traveling home from a funeral he attended in Lusikisiki, South Africa. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Ngema is best known for his work on the musical Serafina!, which premiered on Broadway in 1988. It tells the story of a student’s fight against racial segregation in apartheid South Africa following the imprisonment of her teacher. The Whoopi Goldberg production, an adaptation of the original musical, premiered in 1992.

‘Serafina!’ Producer Pays Tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

Mbongeni Ngema’s career went far beyond Serafina!. The playwright began his career as a backing guitarist in the theatre. He then went on to become a celebrated writer, lyricist, composer, director, choreographer, and theatre producer. His other major credits include vocal arranging on The Lion King.

“We have lost a trailblazing creative talent who fearlessly brought awareness of South Africa under apartheid to a global audience using the theatre as a platform,” Sarafina! producer Anant Singh said in a statement.

Praising Serafina! as a “timeless” film, Singh continued. “He has left an indelible mark on South African theatre and the creative industries as a whole.”

“Mbongeni was an inspiration and mentored many young artists who are now household names. His passing leaves a deep void but he leaves a rich legacy that will endure for posterity.”

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, spoke out as well. “I offer my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of our cultural stalwart, Mbongeni Ngema, who has lost his life in a vehicle accident,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“His masterfully creative narration of our liberation struggle honoured the humanity of oppressed South Africans and exposed the inhumanity of an oppressive regime.”

“The many productions he created or to which he contributed inspired resilience and pride among us as fellow South Africans and took South Africa and our continent into the theatres, homes and consciousness of millions of people around the world. May his soul rest in peace.”