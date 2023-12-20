Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Salary Revealed: What She Made Before Firing

Mayim Bialik is out of a big payday. The former Big Bang Theory star garnered a large annual salary before Sony terminated her from the trivia show Jeopardy.

According to Puck News (via TV Line), Sony was paying Bialik an annual salary of $4 million to co-host the syndicated version of Jeopardy as well as its primetime versions. The company paid Bialik the same amount as fellow co-host Ken Jennings for the role.

The actor had it worked into her contract to allegedly make an additional $1 million for every year she remained with the franchise. Bialik was an early favorite by the company to host the show. So it came as a shock for viewers that Bialik won’t be returning next year. Jennings will stay on as the show’s sole host.

Bialik decided to break the news to viewers via social media. The show has had a chaotic few years after the passing of host Alex Trebek. Taking to Instagram she wrote, “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Why Mayim Bialik Was Let Go from ‘Jeopardy’

Likewise, Sony also released a statement about Bialik’s firing. They wrote: “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers. And Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!.”

So what happened? Well, right now, there are rumors about what went down behind the scenes. According to Daily Mail, Sony found Bialik to be difficult to work with due to her busy schedule. When she stepped away to support the 2023 writer’s strike, Sony realized it didn’t need two hosts for the show.

Sony decided to part ways with Bialik after she returned from her absence. They allegedly offered her the chance to host just the show’s primetime offerings. But Bialik balked at the opportunity.