Mayim Bialik Announces She’s No Longer the Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ 

Bad news, Mayim Bialik fans. The former Big Bang Theory star announced she is no longer going to be hosting Jeopardy!

In an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 15, Bialik revealed that as the holiday break begins in Hollywood, she had some Jeopardy! news. “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Mayim Bialik went on to thank those who have supported her through her Jeopardy! journey. “To the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

PEOPLE reports that Bialik’s contract was not up at the time of Sony’s decision to remove her as Jeopardy! host. In 2021, she and co-host/Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings took over after longtime Alex Trebek died in 2020.

In May 2022, Mayim Bialik took over as Jeopardy’s full-time host after Jenning had to take a hiatus. He returned the following month. During her time as host, Jeopardy! fans had criticized her approach. “I much prefer Ken but Mayim does an adequate job,” one fan wrote on X in 2022. “It’s the game that matters not the host.”

Another fan responded by stating, “She makes the games about her. So irritating.”

Mayim Bialik Once Spoke Out About the Criticism She Received as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

In June 2022, Mayim Bialik spoke to Justin Long on her podcast about the “deeply insulting things” she had seen Jeopardy! fans say about her.

Bialik stated that one of the most common remarks she received from Jeopardy! fans were they didn’t prefer her to Ken Jennings. She would also receive backhanded remarks. “Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty,’” she said. “I get that a lot.”

Long chimed in and said, “Isn’t that wild? It’s the only profession that I can think of – or maybe politicians – where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile.”

Mayim Bialik responded with, “[They tell you] exactly how they feel.”

Although she had become a Jeopardy! host, neither Bialik nor Jennings was the show’s first choice to replace Trebek. Originally, the show selected executive producer Mike Richards to take over as permanent host. However, he was quickly removed from the position when past controversial comments and alleged behaviors resurfaced.