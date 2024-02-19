Matthew Perry Snubbed From BAFTA’s In Memoriam Segment, ‘Friends’ Fans Irate

The BAFTAs are under fire for their latest blunder. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the 2024 ceremony did not mention late actor Matthew Perry in their memorial segment on February 18. It has left a lot of people feeling bothered.

“The BAFTAs faced online backlash on Sunday after its 2024 ceremony inadvertently snubbed Matthew Perry. The “Friends” star, who died in October 2023 at age 54, was absent from the EE BAFTA Film Awards’ In Memoriam segment,” Page Six wrote.

“Perry, who was best known for his role in Friends, was also a movie actor who starred in films like 17 Again and The Whole Nine Yards.

Emmys Producers Reveal Reason Behind Friends Snub

Fans were also left confused about why the cast of Friends did not reunite at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Especially after Perry’s death just a few months prior.

When asked about the decision to not feature the cast of the hit 1990s sitcom, Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, executive producers of the Emmy Awards, said the wound is still fresh for many of the cast members.

“We had talked about it early on,” Collins said. “But I can imagine, from their side, they’re mourning someone who was still very close to them. I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon.”

Charlie Sheen Sounds Off on Matthew Perry

Perry’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Charlie Sheen, the star of the hit sitcom “Two & a Half Men,” said he had to turn his phone off when he got the news of Perry’s death.

“That was really sad when that happened. I just read his book. About six weeks ago, and I read it in a day,” Sheen said.

“No kidding. Yeah, I turned off my phone. It was so instantly accessible and engaging that I just said, this is all I want to do today. I just stayed in it and it wasn’t like I finished at 2 in the morning. I finished at 8:15.”

Sheen, who has also dealt with addiction during his career said that Perry’s death resonated with him on a personal level.

“I can relate to it, so much of it. Because I was reliving or I was experiencing it with him. A lot of the struggle, a lot of the obsession,” he continued. “When you’re at that fork in the road when there are 76 really good choices, and you go with number 77.”