Matthew Perry’s Mom Admits She Struggles With ‘Blaming’ Herself for ‘Lonely’ and ‘Insecure’ Son’s Death

One year after her son Matthew Perry passed away, Suzanne Morrison opened up about the emotional struggles she has faced since.

During a sitdown interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Suzanne and Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison opened up about the actor’s death for the first time.

“I’m a very lucky woman, but there was one glitch, there was one problem that I couldn’t, I couldn’t conquer it,” Suzanne emotionally stated as she started to tear up. “I couldn’t help him.”

Later in the interview, Suzanne became more emotional as she talked about Matthew Perry and his longtime battle with drug addiction. “The one thing I have to learn [is] very hard to do, and that’s … You got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up,” she said.

Both she and Keith then recalled receiving the phone call that the Friends star had died. “Somebody called Suzanne, and he just said, ‘Matthew’s dead,’” Keith said. Suzanne then stated that someone had called and told her, “‘Matthew’s dead. Your son is dead.’”

Both Suzanne and Keith then described Matthew Perry as having a “light up the room personality.” However, they admitted he had struggled with his own thoughts.

“I think that he was also very lonely in his soul,” Suzanne shared. Keith pointed out that Perry was “an insecure, often very sad guy.”

Matthew Perry passed away on Oct. 28, 2023, in his Los Angeles area residence. His cause of death was “acute effects of ketamine” and it was ruled accidental.

Five people, including his longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, were arrested and charged in connection to the late actor’s shocking death.

Matthew Perry’s Mother Recalls One of the Final Conversations They Shared

Continuing to speak about her son Matthew Perry, Suzanne Morrison opened up about one of the final conversations she shared with the late actor.

“He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses,” Suzanne recounted. “He came up to me and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now. And I’m so…’ It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’”

Keith further admitted in the interview that he and Suzanne had no idea how much ketamine Matthew Perry was taking. “We didn’t know how much of it he was taking,” Keith said. “[It] hadn’t turned into something he couldn’t control.”