The Rumored Reason Why Matthew Perry And Matt LeBlanc Reportedly Don’t Talk To Each Other Anymore

Did Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc secretly hate each other during their time on Friends? One tabloid claims that Perry and LeBlanc were nowhere as close as their characters, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani. Here’s what we know about this alleged Friends feud.

Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc ‘Friends No More’?

This week, New Idea reports Matthew Perry’s new memoir announcement is striking fear in the hearts of his Friends co-stars—especially Matt LeBlanc. Apparently, the actors who played roommates for several years secretly couldn’t stand each other, and Perry is getting ready to spill the beans. “He won’t be holding back,” an insider dishes. “He might not remember three years on that show, but he knows everyone’s secrets.”

And LeBlanc better get ready, because sources say he and Perry despised each other behind the scenes. Perry is supposedly preparing to dish on how his and LeBlanc’s “seemingly close friendship soured.” But a source explains that their personalities just never meshed. “They rubbed each other the wrong way,” the tipster confides. Apparently, the two were constantly competing over the spotlight and “butted heads over who got to land the best jokes.”

Matthew Perry Scaring ‘Friends’ Co-Stars?

This report is absolutely false. According to Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry themselves, they were genuinely close during their time on the show. Back in 2016, when a reporter asked LeBlanc about Perry, the actor said, “I saw him yesterday. I love that guy! I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other.”

And when Perry made his playwriting debut the same year, LeBlanc was there to support him.

While not every sitcom cast has the privilege of getting along with each other, Friends worked so well because the cast had such great chemistry. And during last year’s HBO Friends reunion special, fans saw just how lasting those bonds were, which Perry himself mentioned.

“The best way that I could describe it is, after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it,” Perry explained during the reunion. “That was the end of the night. You just sat with that person all night long.”

So, we’re pretty confident that Matthew Perry won’t be attacking any of his castmates in his memoir, especially not Matt LeBlanc.

The Magazine On Celebrity Feuds

This is far from the first feud that New Idea has invented. Last year, the outlet claimed Hocus Pocus co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler couldn’t stand to be around each other. Then the magazine reported Eva Mendes and Sandra Bullock were feuding over Ryan Gosling. And more recently, the publication alleged Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder “can’t stand each other.” New Idea has a tendency to invent drama where there just isn’t any.

