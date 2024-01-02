matthew-mcconaughey-posts-rare-photo-of-son-livingston-in-11th-birthday-post

Just before he rang in the new year, Matthew McConaughey had another special event to focus on – the 11th birthday of his son Livingston.

In the special tribute post, McConaughey shared a rare snapshot of him and Livingston. “Double one’s,” he declared the caption. “We love watching you grow. Thanks for putting so many smiles on our faces. Love Papa’s.”

Levi McConaughey, Matthew’s oldest son also celebrated his brother’s birthday with a message on Instagram. “Happy 11th lil bro,” the 15-year-old wrote. “You’re growing up so fast!”

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila then took to her Instagram account to pen a special post about Livingston’s special day. “Well… when your oldest son has such a great post for his little brother’s birthday, I give up coming up with my own. re-posting it! Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learning to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!”

Along with Levi and Livingston, Matthew and Camila McConaughey are proud parents of daughter Vida.

Matthew McConaughey Reveals How Fatherhood Has Changed Him

During a September 2023 interview with Extra! Matthew McConaughey revealed the ways that fatherhood has changed him over the years.

“When you become a parent, your peripheral vision becomes better,” McConaughey explained. “Whereas before you’re a parent, you can have tunnel vision. You can take one-trip tickets to anywhere you want to go. No more one-trip tickets when you become a parent. It’s round-trip tickets because you know you have to get back and you’ve got dependents.”

Matthew McConaughey then said that he hopes his three children learn the valuable lesson of “responsibility breeds freedom.”

“You take care of your stuff, chores,” he continued. “You take care of yourself, you will have more freedoms in the future.”

Prior to the interview with Extra! Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila gave Levi the freedom to have a social media presence.

“We thought he was ready,” he told PEOPLE. “After two to three years of talking about the pitfalls and the falls and the downfalls, and him shadowing me on my IGs and his mother on hers and picking out people that he looked up to and talking to them about it, we felt he’s got enough information and is mature enough to tell his own story.”

McConaughey also said that when it comes to being a dad, he’s thinking more about his children than he does about himself. Parenthood even inspired his children’s book Just Because. “I think that afternoon, I’d been having conversations with my children about certain new things that they were crossing for the first time or, ‘Well, this happened and I’m not sure how to feel about it. And I wanted to do this, but I felt I needed to do this, and I was confused.’”