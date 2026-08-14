matthew-mcconaughey-explains-alarming-allergic-reaction

Matthew McConaughey’s new film role was life-changing in the literal sense: he discovered he was very allergic to bees.

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When McConaughey signed on for his new movie, The Rivals of Amziah King, the Oscar winner was probably just attracted to the plum role of the titular character, a bluegrass musician who owns a honey business. After all, it was a sweet part that allowed him to immerse himself in a uniquely American art form.

However, he didn’t realize just how much he’d have to suffer for his art this time out due to his bee co-stars.

“I got stung early and found out that I was very allergic,” McConaughey recently told PEOPLE. “And if I got stung again, it would have been four days with no Amziah on camera because he’d be swollen up.”

The Dazed and Confused legend also told the outlet that because of the discovery of his allergic reaction to bees, a key scene was pushed all the way back to the last days of shooting. In what will likely become one of the film’s most memorable scenes, the actor allows a thousand bees to swarm all over one of his outstretched arms. McConaughey explained that the scene was pushed back in case he got stung and swollen… a look he didn’t want to sport all through the movie.

“If I got stung, they didn’t need me on camera anymore,” the Interstellar actor told PEOPLE with a guffaw.

Matthew McConaughey Once Shared Hard Proof of His Allergic Reaction

Meanwhile, McConaughey’s co-star, Angelina LookingGlass, who plays his foster daughter and protege in the film, bragged that she got stung seven times over the course of shooting.

“But you’re not allergic. You rolled right through it,” McConaughey shot back at the 22-year-old. “She could be camera-ready 30 seconds later. I was very allergic. If I got stung, I was not going to be on camera for five days.”

Back in July 2024, the 56-year-old actor shared hard proof that he was allergic to bees, posting a graphic picture of his swollen face after a bee sting.

“Bee swell,” he wrote alongside the snapshot.

The Rivals of Amziah King buzzed into theaters today.





