beloved-gospel-singer-dead-at-54

The Gospel music community is mourning the loss of veteran singer Nikki Ross Bellamy.

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According to My Houston Gospel, the beloved singer died on Aug. 14. While the outlet noted she suffered a health scare some time back, the cause of death was not disclosed. Meanwhile, the Journal of Gospel Music noted that Ross Bellamy recently attended the Gospel Music Workshop of America “despite struggling with illness.”

The singer, who performed and recorded alongside Gospel industry heavy hitters like Kirk Franklin, Ricky Dillard & New G, James Fortune & FIYA, and The Walls Group, was a longtime member of New Jerusalem Churches of Sound Doctrine.



Singer Harry Connick Jr paid tribute to the beloved Gospel singer on social media.

“My heart is broken,” Connick Jr wrote alongside several candid snapshots from over the years. “Nikki Ross, one of the greatest singers to ever live, has died. She was a hero of mine. I had the honor of singing with her on “Love Wins.”



“I’ll always keep you close, sweet Nikki. God bless your beautiful family. I love you,” he added.

Some of Ross Bellamy’s career highlights include songs like “He’s Been Just That Good,” “There Is No Way,” and “I Surrender All” with Ricky Dillard & New G.

Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Gospel Singer Nikki Ross Bellamy

Meanwhile, an Instagram post paying tribute to Ross Bellamy in the wake of her passing drew countless comments from mourning fans.

“Rest with Jesus 🕊️🕊️ What an anointed voice,” one top comment read.

“When I heard her live singing the soprano part at Kirk franklins 20 years in one night tour I was BLOWN AWAY!! She held that section down!!” another fan wrote.

“She is singing in the gospel choir in heaven and still leading. God bless,” a third fan added.

The singer leaves behind her husband, Ty Bellamy, their children, family, and friends.

Nikki Ross Bellamy was 54.