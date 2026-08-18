RFK Jr.’s Son Was Just Placed on Russia’s Most Wanted List

RFK Jr.’s son Conor has been placed on Russia’s international most-wanted list after he traveled to Ukraine to assist in the 2022 Russian invasion.

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According to Russian state media, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow announced Conor’s “arrest in absentia” last week on charges that he joined Ukraine’s military efforts against Russia as a mercenary. If successfully detained, Conor could face between seven and 10 years in prison.

Russian media further reported that Russian courts had issued similar rulings against members of the Ukrainian International Legion. Among those with the rulings are American Tracy James Ingram Asbill, British drone operator Joseph Richard Ryan Shorney, Swedish sergeant and military instructor Anna Caroline Alexandra Nordengrip, Czech recruiter Jan Trcka, Georgian mercenary Akaki Murachashvili, Oleg Kolevatov, and Colombian shooter Ivan Tico Dario Ramirez.

“All of them have been arrested in absentia and placed on the international wanted list for mercenary activities on the side of the Ukrainian military,” Russian media added.

Conor Previously Spoke About Fighting For Ukraine

In an October 2022 Instagram post, Conor shared details about his decision to fight for Ukraine.

“Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year,” he wrote. “I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

Conor then revealed that he hadn’t told anyone about his decision.

“I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name,” he said. “I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there.”

He further shared, “Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.”

Although his time in Ukraine was short, Conor said he saw and felt a lot. “I liked being a soldier more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. l’ll always owe them for their example.”

“I know I’m lucky I made it back,” he then added. “But I would also take all the risks we took over again.”

The latest Ukraine-Russia conflict began in early 2022, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.