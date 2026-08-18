Hayden Panettiere’s 5-Word Final Instagram Post Is Absolutely Devastating to See

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post is heart-wrenching in the wake of her sudden death at age 36.

Videos by Suggest

The actress, a genre favorite for her appearances in the Scream franchise and the superhero-themed TV show Heroes, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 16).

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her father, Skip Panettiere, explained in a statement via ABC News. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

In the months leading up to her tragic death, Panettiere had been frequently posting on social media in support of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which dropped in May.

Her final post on Instagram, dated July 27, seems to point toward nothing but a bright future for the Nashville actress. The candid snapshot, taken alongside photographer Randall Slavin, shows Panettiere winking at the camera, smiling wide.

“Good times and good friends,” she captioned the post.

Of course, the comments section of the now poignant post is filled with grieving fans and friends alike.

“Rest in Peace Hayden 🙏🏻 90’s babies/ millennials are heartbroken with this news,” one fan wrote.

“I am not usually “omg” when I see a celebrity pass… But this one just hits differently. May she rest in peace,” a second fan wrote.

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning also paid tribute, writing: “You’re the best! 😢 Always a wonderful, wonderful person to see! Not one time were you not a sweetheart! So real! This life was not good enough for you! A true angel on this planet! Thank you for you! To God be the Glory. You’re the lucky one. ‘Love you.”

Meanwhile, actress Selma Blair left a visceral comment, writing, “I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone. Please. Please.”

Hayden Panettiere’s Instagram Posts Had Been Very Positive in Recent Months

Indeed, recent months had been kind to Panettiere. Back in May, she celebrated her memoir landing on the New York Times bestseller list.

“Ahhhh!!! @newyorktimes bestseller list!!! What a wild ride this has been. Thank you ALL for all the support! 🙌🏻,” she wrote at the time.

The Remember the Titans actress passed away on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina. Her cause of death is pending further investigation, per Greenville County Coroner’s Office.