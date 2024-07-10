matthew-mcconaughey-horrifies-fans-with-image-of-swollen-face-after-bee-sting

Fans of award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey grew concerned after he took to Instagram to share a photo of his face swollen from a bee sting.

In the post, Conaughey’s face is swollen on the right side. Despite the swelling, the actor managed to still smile. “Bee swell,” he wrote in the caption, seemingly revealing that the swelling is caused by a bee sting.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond with well wishes and/or express concerns for Matthew McConaughey’s well-being after the sting. “Are you all right all right all right?” one fan asked, referencing his “Alright, alright, alright” line from Dazed And Confused.

Another fan offered some advice on how to deal with the swelling quickly and safely. “Get well soon, Mr. McConaughey. Hopefully, you have an ice pack on your eye. Benadryl and hydrocortisone cream will have you feeling better in [no] time. Get your coolest shades on and know that your fans love you.”

Other fans joked that despite the swelling, Matthew McConaughey still looks good. “Still better looking than me WTF?” a fan declared. Another added, “You still are beeeee dutiful.”

The bee sting selfie comes just days after Matthew and his wife Camila celebrated their eldest son Levi turning 16.

“Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own,” McConaughey declared in his touching tribute. “Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever.”

“Just go out, enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings,” the actor continued. “Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe. See the good in everybody else, but know that not everyone else is always paying attention. Take your time. Enjoy the journey.”

Matthew McConaughey Shares Ultimate Driving Advice For His Son in Touching Sweet 16 Birthday Tribute

Along with praising Levi on going into the next phase of his life, Matthew McConaughey also offered some help driving advice for his eldest son.

“Now, your mother and I, we hope we’ve raised you well enough to be responsible for yourself,” he explained. “To take care of yourself, to be aware of your surroundings. Driving yourself for the first time, I’d be lying if I said we weren’t both a little bit nervous. But that’d be natural I think.”

He further warned his son that not everyone is going to follow the rules of the road. This means he has to be careful. “Enjoy the journey, enjoy the drive. Congratulations,” McConaughey noted. He then added that Levin needs to avoid highways and take backroads instead.