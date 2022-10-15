Where Is Matt LeBlanc? The Star Is Spending His Free Time Working For A Great Cause

Even though many of the Friends stars continue to star in TV shows and movies, Matt LeBlanc has left his fans scratching their heads with his low profile. Apparently, the celebrity has decided to take a break from acting for the time being as he’s found a different kind of role that he’s excited to play.

At the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala earlier this month, the actor shared with ET why he’s paused his acting career. “I’m taking some time off right now,” LeBlanc remarked. “I’m just enjoying not having to do anything—it’s been kinda nice.”

Although LeBlanc is enjoying his hiatus, he’s still working. In fact, he’s serving a great cause in his community, as evidenced by his gala appearance for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. LeBlanc is passionate about working with children and the care the hospital provides to the community.

Although the actor is a father to his 18-year-old-daughter, Marina, it wasn’t paternal instinct that drove LeBlanc to help out. “I don’t think you need to be a parent to realize the great work that they’re doing here,” LeBlanc said. “I got involved with the hospital [when] I was working with CBS. And they do a thing where the network kind of gets some actors from their shows, and they come down around Christmas time and hand out toys to the kids … And it was just—to see the looks on their faces, and just to kind of witness firsthand how great the hospital is and the work that they do. It’s incredible.”

LeBlanc has now gotten to experience more of the hospital’s efforts as he’s worked with it over the years “They’ve got cutting-edge technology,” he praised. “They’re developing things on one side, and on the other side, they see over 600,000 kids from all over the world, every year. It really is [a] fantastic, fantastic place. When I witnessed it for the first time, I couldn’t help but be really moved. And [to] see the parents and the kids—it just really moved me. So I got involved.”

According to their website, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals. As a non-profit hospital, they have served the Los Angeles community since 1901. The award-winning hospital is recognized for providing some of the best care in the world. It’s no wonder that LeBlanc is passionate about working with such a great cause.

