Content creator and pop-up chef Jaime, also known as igumdrop, is opening up about an embarrassing experience on television.

Videos by Suggest

Jaime participated in season 16 of the cooking competition series MasterChef, and her wardrobe choices led to an awkward moment.

The self-described “professional cutie pie” sat down with Chloe Shih on the Office Drama podcast and told the story.

She explained that she had to send wardrobe outfits ahead of time, and she sent “20 outfit submissions” adding that “18 out of 20 had a mini skirt.”

“They actually did let me wear mini skirts up until episode five, the team challenge episode,” she said.

According to Jaime, the wardrobe and production departments on the FOX show do not communicate with each other. So the wardrobe team approved her to wear a white mini skirt before everyone learned about the challenge.

“They had no idea that I’d be doing a challenge where one, it’s at a soccer field, and two, you’re feeding a hundred kids,” she said.

“I’m literally running around pulling my mini skirt down,” she said, adding that it was “a really cute outfit.”

After the incident, Jaime was told that while her “outfits are cute,” she had to wear pants going forward.

“When she puts her apron on, it looks like she’s not wearing anything,” she said, quoting the production team.

“After the team episode, I’m dressed very conservatively,” she said.

Shih pointed out that based on her social media, the production team should have anticipated what kind of clothing Jaime would wear. She is often cooking in dresses, mini skirts, and tiny tops on her social media pages.

Jaime announced that she would be participating on the show in April.

“I’m so happy to finally share the news! Watch me represent Asia Pacific on #masterchef Global Gauntlet! 🌎 Wednesday’s on @foxtv and streaming on @hulu.”