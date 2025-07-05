Kelly Clarkson Delays Las Vegas Residency Opening Just Hours Before First Show: ‘I am Devastated’

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

The 43-year-old singer was set to perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4, kicking off 18 shows. However, she announced on Instagram that rehearsals had strained her voice, and to avoid serious damage, she postponed the July 4 and 5 shows.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

“I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars,’ she continued. “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”

“The show is truly incredible,” she added. “The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

Fuming Kelly Clarkson Fans Let Her Have it Over Canceled Shows

Clarkson is preparing for her residency, “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Session,” which was announced in February. Performances will run on select dates until November 15.

Of course, her fans were eagerly anticipating her kicking off the residency. They jumped into the comments section of her post about the postponement to voice their disappointment.

“I wish you would’ve done this sooner than 15 mins before doors opening. I hope you feel better,” one disgruntled fan wrote.

“I’m a huge fan and flew here from Boston, spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy, but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans,” another upset fan detailed.

“I genuinely believe artists should have to reimburse fans that travel for their shows and then cancel at the last minute,” a third fuming fan wrote.

However, some fans were much more understanding.

“When you ACTUALLY sing live, you are allowed this grace. Rest that incredible instrument,” one fan insisted.

” If Kelly had taken the stage and couldn’t sing a note, folks would be dragging her for that, too. She’s human,” another fan pointed out.

Here’s hoping Clarkson makes a swift recovery.