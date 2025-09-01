Massachusetts Neighbors In Shock After They Unknowingly Helped Murder Suspect Move Body

A 42-year-old Massachusetts man, Christopher Caron, is accused of murdering 27-year-old chef Declan Perry, allegedly leaving his body inside a car outside a hospital’s emergency room entrance. Furthermore, it is alleged that Caron deceived neighbors to help him move the body into the car.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 23. At around 2:07 p.m., South Shore Hospital staff contacted the Weymouth Police Department after they discovered a body inside a Honda Civic, parked outside the emergency room entrance.

The man, identified as Declan Perry, was pronounced deceased at around 2:15 p.m. He was found wrapped in blankets and secured with duct tape. As reported by WMTW, he is a talented chef who worked a the Grill Room, a restaurant in Portland. The restaurant’s staff has been left devastated by Perry’s passing.

Investigations conducted by the authorities alleged that a man, identified as Caron, drove the vehicle to the emergency room entrance, walked inside, and alerted hospital staff to the body. He then fled the scene before police officers arrived, as per the DA’s release.

Shocked Neighbors Learn The Truth

After the news broke, Driftwaty condo complex neighbors were left in shock. They contacted the Scituate Police Department and reported that they had allegedly assisted Caron in loading what they believed to be a heavy blanket into his Honda Civic.

Documents obtained by WFTX alleged that Caron told a neighbor that the object they were helping him carry was “a hockey goalie mannequin which was usually filled with water.”

Authorities were ready to deploy in an attempt to locate and apprehend Christopher Caron. However, at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, he turned himself in to the Scituate Police Department. Then, he was booked and transported to the Plymouth House of Correction. Caron is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge on Tuesday, September 2.

As per WMTW, a motive has yet to be revealed by authorities. However, they stated that Caron and Perry knew each other. Additionally, Perry’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.