13-year-old-boy-faces-murder-charge-after-cyclist-killed-in-stolen-car-rampage

A 13-year-old boy in New Mexico has been charged with murder after allegedly driving a stolen car and intentionally hitting a cyclist. According to police, the teenager was encouraged by two other boys, one of whom was an 11-year-old brandishing a gun and laughing as they recorded the fatal crash.

Johnathan Overbay is accused of intentionally veering off the road and hitting 63-year-old Scott Dwight Habermehl, who was cycling to work at the Sandia National Laboratory. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. on May 29 last year, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The boy was apprehended after authorities received a tip about a disturbing video of the crash circulating on social media. The footage showed a young driver announcing his intent to hit a cyclist before accelerating in the stolen car. A passenger, later identified as 15-year-old William Garcia, could be heard urging the driver not to speed, according to police reports.

“Just bump him, bro,” Garcia reportedly said. “Like, bump him?” the driver allegedly asked. “Yeah, just bump him,” Garcia then reportedly urged him. “Go like … 15 … 20.”

An 11-year-old boy in the front passenger seat of a car reportedly waved a handgun. He laughed as the vehicle struck the unsuspecting cyclist, according to police reports.

Police initially investigated the fatal crash but struggled to make progress until they received a tip about the social media video. They already had cellphones belonging to the 11-year-old and Overbay from prior investigations.

Overbay faces multiple charges for crimes committed in the month leading up to the fatal crash. They include assault, breaking and entering, and other offenses, per KOB 4.

On Monday, March 17th, the boy driver was arrested. He was charged with multiple offenses, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury or death, and illegal possession of a handgun.

Police are continuing their search for Garcia, who faces identical charges. Authorities stated that the 11-year-old is too young to be charged with murder. However, they noted they are assessing what charges may be applicable.

The boy, identified as Messiah Hayes, was arrested on Tuesday, according to KRQE. Authorities revealed that he has a lengthy criminal record. He is suspected of involvement in a string of crimes, including shootings, burglaries, and more, the Albuquerque Police Department stated on Tuesday.